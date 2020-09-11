Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 141 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,635. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

