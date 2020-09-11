Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 219 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,641,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after acquiring an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.09.

NYSE MTN traded down $8.26 on Friday, reaching $209.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,397. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.77.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.