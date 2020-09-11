Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 5,225 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,011,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,036,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 873,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 127,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,118,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901,544. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.