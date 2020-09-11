Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 565 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.19. 1,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.68 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

