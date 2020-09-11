Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 645 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 66.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,269 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after purchasing an additional 708,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 66,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,016. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.16.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

