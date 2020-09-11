Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $223,000 Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

NUMG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 14,908 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

