Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Nike were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nike by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 989,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 775,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.37. 253,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,382. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

