Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

