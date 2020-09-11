Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 377,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,378. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

