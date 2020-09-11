Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCE. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Arco Platform stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 107.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 39.4% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 543,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

