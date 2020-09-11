Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCE. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised Arco Platform from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Arco Platform from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Arco Platform stock opened at $44.82 on Monday. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
