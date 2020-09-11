Argan (NYSE:AGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a P/E ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 0.65. Argan has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

