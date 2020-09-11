Argent Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.16.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.18 on Friday, reaching $329.70. The stock had a trading volume of 138,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $340.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

