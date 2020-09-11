Argent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $533,368,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $217.17. The company had a trading volume of 45,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,431. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

