Argent Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Argent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,726. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.68 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

