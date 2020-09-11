Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Argent Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 14,066.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,974. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at $6,500,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,740 shares of company stock worth $7,560,833. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

