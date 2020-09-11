Argent Wealth Management LLC Invests $328,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 291,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386,115. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $123.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.