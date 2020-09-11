Argent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

MMC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $115.60. 31,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,777. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

