Argent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Argent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IAU remained flat at $$18.53 on Friday. 1,242,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,831,318. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

