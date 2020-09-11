Argent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.52. 32,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

