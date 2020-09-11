Argent Wealth Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.15. The company had a trading volume of 122,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.