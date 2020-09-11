Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.28 ($16.80).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

