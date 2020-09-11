AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.06, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of -104.29, a P/E/G ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

