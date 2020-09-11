Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

AY opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Yield by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

