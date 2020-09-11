Attila Achieves Market Cap of $68.28 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Attila token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $68.28 million and $405,281.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.05179901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052554 BTC.

About Attila

Attila is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org . Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

