Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Aurcrest Gold Stock Price Down 15.4%

Sep 11th, 2020

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s share price fell 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 158,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 74,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

