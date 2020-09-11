AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.75

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.64, with a volume of 452310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $385.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.09.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

