AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCEL. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVITA MED LTD/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $558.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.09. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

