AVIVA PLC/ADR’s (AVVIY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

