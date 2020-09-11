AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €22.44 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €25.90 ($30.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS stock opened at €17.37 ($20.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.88. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.