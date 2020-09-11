Balentine LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 1,517,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,836,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

