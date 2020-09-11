Balentine LLC Buys 409 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.03. The stock had a trading volume of 76,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

