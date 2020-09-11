Balentine LLC Has $117,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,336,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $943,593,000 after buying an additional 96,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after buying an additional 155,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after buying an additional 351,689 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Schwieters sold 6,014 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.95, for a total transaction of $1,166,415.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.48. 45,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,474. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $210.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

