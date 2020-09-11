Balentine LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Balentine LLC raised its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 536.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.02. 11,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

