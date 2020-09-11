Balentine LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,832. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

