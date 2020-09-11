Balentine LLC Sells 196 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 119,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,840. The stock has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

