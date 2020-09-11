Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of SAN stock remained flat at $$2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 464,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,950,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 60,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 607,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,553 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

