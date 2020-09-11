Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BNKXF. AlphaValue lowered Bankia from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Bankia stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Bankia has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

