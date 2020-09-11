Barclays Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 96 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

