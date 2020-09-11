Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALIZY. Citigroup downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Commerzbank downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nord/LB downgraded Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Allianz stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

