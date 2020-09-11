Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90). 10,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 69,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and a PE ratio of -9.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.31.

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

