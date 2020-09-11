Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 525

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 669 ($8.74) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Davy Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 646 ($8.44).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 512 ($6.69) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 529.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

In other news, insider Sharon White purchased 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.46 ($2,570.83).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

