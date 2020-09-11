BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $37.85. 88,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,709. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

