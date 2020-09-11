BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.16. 20,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

