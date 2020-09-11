BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 4,772,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

