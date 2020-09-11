BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 57.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $57.44. 1,429,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,836,636. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.