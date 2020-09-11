BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

UN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.77. 42,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.