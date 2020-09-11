BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,438 shares of company stock worth $242,294. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

