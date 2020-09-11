BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.42. 1,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,756. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $210.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

