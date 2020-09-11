BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. 259,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,307,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.05. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

