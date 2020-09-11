BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after acquiring an additional 129,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,600,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,645,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

LYB traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $73.87. 32,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,206. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.